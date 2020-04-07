Society

Employees at Texas hospital receive bonus for hard work during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- As a 'Thank You' to the staff at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, the president and CEO, Mark A. Wallace, announced a special gift to those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will receive a separate check with a an extra bonus for their hard work this week. Full-time employees will receive $500 and part-time employees with receive $250.

"I want to honor your dedication and commitment to our patients, families, and colleagues, so please consider this a form of recognition for all of the professional and personal sacrifices you are making along this journey," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace said he has faith that the Texas Children's team will get through this together.

"You are the heart and soul of everything we do at Texas Children's, and I simply cannot thank you enough for the support you're providing, wherever you may be," he said.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Grand Princess returns to SF to restock supplies
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
Coronavirus updates: Death toll rises in San Mateo County
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Navy official apologizes for calling fired captain 'stupid'
Bay Area sailing crew returns to pandemic after months at sea
Show More
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
More TOP STORIES News