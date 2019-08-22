Society

Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Arkansas -- It might be time to take a road trip.

A 27-year-old Texas woman found a nearly four carat yellow diamond in the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas last week.

But the find wasn't anywhere near part of her plan.

Miranda Hollingshead, who is from Bogata, Texas, said she was going to pick up a transmission that day, but her siblings were in town and wanted to do something fun.

Hollingshead said that she's known about the park for years, and when she realized it was only a couple of hours from her home, she and her family made the trip.

She was watching a YouTube video about how to find the diamonds when she looked up and saw the jewel about the size of an eraser.

Park staff registered the gem as a 3.72 -carat yellow diamond.

Hollingshead plans to have it mounted on a ring.

About a month ago, a teacher found a 2.12-carat brandy-colored diamond in the same park while on vacation.

The park says though diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow, the three most common ones found there are white, brown and yellow, in that order.

So who's ready to go for a visit?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasparkdiamonds
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead
Man killed in hit-and-run near SJSU
WATCH IN 60: Panhandling on BART, Pilot says plane crash was no stunt
AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon
Accusers of Menlo Park sexual assault suspect now number 20
BART board member intends to propose ban on panhandlers
Parents say rope resembling a noose discovered at Oakland elementary school
Show More
Vallejo police bust auto burglar with high-tech tool
New developments in Adachi autopsy findings
Multiple fires in SJ create arson concerns for neighbors
Pilot says Bay Area plane crash into ocean wasn't stunt
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
More TOP STORIES News