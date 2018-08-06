The 5 best documentary films screening around San Francisco this week

From an intimate look at the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen to a twisting tale of triplets separated at birth, here are the highest rated documentary films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database.)
McQueen
Alexander McQueen's rags-to-riches story is a modern-day fairy tale, laced with the gothic. Mirroring the savage beauty, boldness and vivacity of his design, this documentary is an intimate revelation of McQueen's own world, both tortured and inspired, which celebrates a radical and mesmerizing genius of profound influence.
With an impressive 100 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "McQueen" has garnered plenty of praise since its limited release on July 20. It's screening at Embarcadero Centre Cinemas (1 Embarcadero Center Promenade Level) through Thursday, August 9th. Get tickets here.
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?
In theaters since June 8, "Won't You Be My Neighbor" boasts a 99 percent positive critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that the film "takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."
It's screening at UA Stonestown Twin (501 Buckingham Way) (tickets), Embarcadero Centre Cinemas (1 Embarcadero Center Promenade Level) (tickets) and Marina Theatre (2149 Chestnut St.) (tickets) through Thursday, Aug. 9.
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
A deliciously scandalous portrait of unsung Hollywood legend Scotty Bowers, whose bestselling memoir chronicled his decades spent as sexual procurer to the stars.
In limited release since July 27, "Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood" currently holds a 97 percent positive critical score. You can catch it screening at Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St.) at 6:30pm on Friday, Aug. 10. Get tickets here.
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
One of the most important artists of our era, Ryuichi Sakamoto has had a prolific career spanning over four decades, from techno-pop stardom to Oscar-winning film composer. The evolution of his music has coincided with his life journeys. Following Fukushima, Sakamoto became an iconic figure in Japan's social movement against nuclear power. As Sakamoto returns to music following cancer, his haunting awareness of life crises leads to a resounding new masterpiece.
You can catch "Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda" in the Richmond this week. The documentary, which has a 97 percent positive critical score, is screening at the 4 Star (2200 Clement St.) through Thursday, Aug. 9. Get tickets here.
Three Identical Strangers
New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they're identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives - and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.
"Three Identical Strangers" has a 96 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. The stranger-than-fiction tale is screening at Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St.) through Tuesday, Aug. 7 (tickets), AMC Kabuki (1881 Post St.), through Wednesday, Aug 8 (tickets), and Cinearts @ Empire (85 West Portal Ave.) through Thursday, Aug. 9 (tickets).