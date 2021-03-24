The Barnes Firm talks about the impact of distracted driving

Distracted driving causes crashes - cell phones play a big part in this.
Hands-free calling isn't the best solution. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, headset cell phone use is not substantially safer.
Being lost in thought is the number one reason why people crash if they're distracted, followed by use of cell phone while driving.
Landon Vivian, Managing Attorney, The Barnes Firm, based in Oakland, shares practical tips on what to do after a car accident.
- The first thing is to document information, but first notify the police or call an ambulance if you think you're injured.
- Take pictures and get names of witnesses, to the best of your ability.
- In regards to sharing on social media, what you post can be misinterpreted and can work against you.
The Barnes Firm encourages drivers to stay off their phones when on the road, and pay attention.
