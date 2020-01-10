Society

A look back Midday Live's first year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Midday Live has been on the air for one year, and we're celebrating by looking back at all the fun we've had so far.

ABC7 News' Midday Live team enjoyed singing and dancing with guests like and John Travolta and Adam Rippon, interviewing the cast of Hamilton, discussing hot topics and bringing in fun performances.

From John Travolta to the Cal marching band, watch the video in the player above for the best of Midday Live!
Related topics:
societysan franciscojohn travoltabirthday
