The Rainbow Honor Walk: LGBTQ history and pride in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Celebrating history and valuing diversity are staples of life in the Bay Area - The Castro's Rainbow Honor Walk is a permanent reminder of that sense of pride in San Francisco.
While walking past trendy shops, buzzing bars, and the smell of hot cookies, look down! The sidewalks of one of the world's most prominent "gayborhoods" are literally paved with a tribute to LGBTQ leaders from around the world. As we do everyday things in this revolutionary city, these golden plaques are there to remind us that pride should be part of every day.
Walk the walk and learn about LGBTQ lovers, fighters, artists, game-changers, and voices of resistance who made a difference.
Visit the Rainbow Honor Walk website to read honoree bios, keep up with the project's progress, and/or to make a donation.
