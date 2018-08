The very best movies screening in Fresno this week

A Quiet Place

If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options in Fresno.From an edge-of-your seat horror flick to a razor-sharp comedy about motherhood, here are the movies to see in and around Fresno this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes With a current critical score of 95 percent , positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.), UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.), Maya Fresno 16 (3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr.) and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 (250 Paseo del Centro).Though its official release is May 4, "Tully" already holds a 91 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's playing at Maya Fresno 16 (3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr.) and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 (250 Paseo del Centro) starting May 3.This quirky, canine-centric Wes Anderson film has a 90 percent critical score; it's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, May 3.