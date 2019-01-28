Theater events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

'King of the Yees'

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in San Francisco this week, from a women's-lib tale set in a 1970s bed and breakfast to a solo performance festival.---This cultural comedy from playwright Lauren Yee explores what happens when her father, Larry, the longtime president of a Chinese American men's club, goes missing: she must dive into a Chinatown both foreign and familiar in search of him.Tuesday, January 29, 7 p.m.San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post St., Floor 2$35-$60This interactive theatrical experience allows guests to wander through a multi-room re-creation of a 1920s San Francisco watering hole, sipping cocktails, playing casino games, or simply observing the conversations and interactions between a cast of colorful bootleggers, bouncers, war veterans and barflies.With 25 characters and over 10 hours of content, it's possible to have a new experience every time you go to this theatrical bar. A 1920s dress code is enforced on Saturdays and optional on other days, but cocktail attire is always required.Thursday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.The Speakeasy, a discreet location near the intersection of Bay Street and Stockton Street (exact address provided on the night)$79-$99This pop-up festival features solo performers in storytelling, comedy and spoken word poetry from around the Bay Area. Their topics range from art, identity and family to growing up, spirituality and courage.Thursday, January 31, 8 p.m.Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St.$31-$46Stacy Ross stars in this play about a bed and breakfast owner who has turned her business into a refuge for victims of domestic violence; it explores the different threads of the women's liberationist movements of the 1970s, and the tension between them and traditional patriarchal social roles.Thursday, January 31, 8 p.m.Custom Made Theatre, 533 Sutter St., Floor 2$30Writer and performer John Fisher stars in this one-man show about the history of World War II, including notes on the cutest battlefield generals and hottest actors who played the war's soldiers in the movies.Saturday, February 2, 8:30 p.m.The Marsh San Francisco MainStage Theater, 1062 Valencia St.$20