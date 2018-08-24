MOLLIE TIBBETTS

#TheMollieMovement honors Mollie Tibbetts through random acts of kindness

A campaign to honor Mollie Tibbetts is catching on in social media. #TheMollieMovement asks people to share random acts of kindness.

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The public is remembering Mollie Tibbetts in a special way. The 20-year-old college student was found dead in rural Iowa after she disappeared on July 18 while out on a jog.

Family and friends have begun sharing a campaign to honor her with goodwill. The campaign appears to have been started by Sara Jo Harvey.

Print out a kindness card to share

#TheMollieMovement urges people to print out or screenshot a Kindness Car and share it with random acts of kindness.

Mary Spinetti from Vacaville is answering the call. She posted a picture on Facebook that shows a basket full of the Kindness Cards attached to candy and Baskin Robbins gift cards.

"If you find one around town, it's from me," wrote Spinetti on Instagram.


Others have posted snapshots after finding the card on their vehicle.

Eric Silva wrote "Found this on my car after the gym!" It included the note attached to a Starburst candy.


Others have shared similar stories.



If you'd like to join #TheMollieMovement, here's where you can print out a kindness card to share.

Get the latest updates on the Mollie Tibbetts case here.
