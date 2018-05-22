SOCIETY

Three indie shows: Colouring, TV Girl, Morrissey birthday bash

Rickshaw Stop. | Photo: Kaylan S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the top indie music events in town? From a group of soulful Brits to an LA-based band pairing psychedelic pop with hip-hop beats, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Colouring at Cafe du Nord





London's Colouring melds sonic hues -- including instrumentals and electronic, pop and underground beats -- all with the aim of creating relatable feelings.

The band began making international waves in early 2017 with the release of its track "Heathen," which turned Trump-Brexit anxieties into a hopeless romantic melody.

When: Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.- Wednesday, May 23, 6 a.m.
Where: Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Morrissey Birthday Bash at Rickshaw Stop





Celebrate Morrissey's birthday right with This Charming Band, San Francisco's seminal Morrissey and Smiths cover band. Rickshaw Stop resident DJs Omar and Aaron Axelsen will also be in the house to spin extra helpings of Britpop, classic indie, mod, '60s soul, new wave, post punk and more.

When: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, May 26, 1 a.m.
Where: Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.
Admission: $13

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TV Girl at Swedish American Hall





TV Girl comes to the Swedish American Hall this Saturday night.

The LA-based band began turning heads in 2010 with its unique blend of psychedelic girl-group pop and '90s hip-hop. Expect a dose of southern California soul and '60s French pop, mixed with sharp wit and moody cynicism.

When: Saturday, May 26, 7:30 p.m.- Sunday, May 27, 6 a.m.
Where: Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St.
Admission: $13 for general admission, $15 day of show

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News