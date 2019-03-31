Time running out for residents of San Jose's Hope Village homeless tent city

#Homeless living @ SJ hope village moving out before deadline. They have a 30 day motel voucher then back to the streets many expect pic.twitter.com/lD7s1QxjIa — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) March 31, 2019

Sadness as many pack to leave the only place they’ve felt safe since becoming homeless #sjhopevillage pic.twitter.com/Bi7Fy0h8Qu — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) March 31, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Imagine packing everything you own - in a hurry -- from the only place that's felt like home in years.Kelly B. and Colleen Guest are emotional at the thought of leaving."We're all pretty sad. I'm grateful we have a place to go for now and we're together." "It saved me and I don't know where I'm gonna be next. I'm not a strong street person."The reason the tent city is forced to close is because the FAA sent San Jose a letter saying this area is unfit for residential use because of the airplane noise.The city promised to look for another lot for the village. But neither the city of San Jose nor Santa Clara County has been able to secure land to relocate it. The county has given the camp residents motel vouchers for 30 days.Many are angry about this situation. Peter Miron-Conk is the village founder. "The city and county never followed through on their commitment to find another location. We are convinced the staff did that deliberately."Now it's time to move to one of the two motels the city is offering for temporary housing.While standing in her motel room, Kelly B. says, "It's nice being in a hotel but that was home."