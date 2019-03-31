homeless

Time running out for residents of San Jose's Hope Village homeless tent city

A resident of Hope Village packs her things in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By Lisa Amin Gulezian
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Imagine packing everything you own - in a hurry -- from the only place that's felt like home in years.

Kelly B. and Colleen Guest are emotional at the thought of leaving.

RELATED: Hope Village in San Jose looking for volunteers to help move belongings of homeless people into storage

"We're all pretty sad. I'm grateful we have a place to go for now and we're together." "It saved me and I don't know where I'm gonna be next. I'm not a strong street person."



The reason the tent city is forced to close is because the FAA sent San Jose a letter saying this area is unfit for residential use because of the airplane noise.

The city promised to look for another lot for the village. But neither the city of San Jose nor Santa Clara County has been able to secure land to relocate it. The county has given the camp residents motel vouchers for 30 days.

Many are angry about this situation. Peter Miron-Conk is the village founder. "The city and county never followed through on their commitment to find another location. We are convinced the staff did that deliberately."

RELATED: Pressure is on to move sanctioned homeless encampment to new location in San Jose

Now it's time to move to one of the two motels the city is offering for temporary housing.

While standing in her motel room, Kelly B. says, "It's nice being in a hotel but that was home."

