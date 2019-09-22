Society

Tinder launching original series 'Swipe Night' in October

Dating app "Tinder" is set to debut its first, original entertainment content called "Swipe Night."

The six episode, interactive series takes viewers through a series of "moral dilemmas" on humanity's last night on Earth.

Potential Tinder matches will be able to see which decisions they did and did not make.

The dating service hopes the "shared content experience" will help members connect.

"Swipe Night" will be released weekly starting Oct. 6.
