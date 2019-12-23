Society

Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift

In a holiday moment sure to warm your heart, a young girl's reaction to receiving a piece of fruit as a gift is tearing up the internet.

The parents of little Aria Mojica, just 2 years old, apparently tried to prank her with what her dad Justice Mojica called "the worst Christmas gift ever" -- a wrapped up banana.

But they certainly weren't expecting her reaction.

Aria -- who loves bananas -- squealed with joy when she opened it, and she asked her mom to peel it on the spot so she could eat it.

The video has gone viral with millions of views online -- including more than 20 million on Twitter -- as one couple is just amazed with how easy it is to please their little girl this holiday season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychristmas giftviral videotoddler
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect in Bay Point
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Pets unharmed after fire at Redwood City boarding kennel
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly today, holiday rain on the way
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
2 boys who lost dad to gun violence get Christmas surprise
Show More
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Formerly homeless mom has one Christmas wish for her children
WATCH IN 60: Fire at dog hotel, Sierra holiday snowpack, Stephen Curry's Christmas costume
Sonoma Supervisors to discuss mile-long tent city
More TOP STORIES News