Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift

In a holiday moment sure to warm your heart, a young girl's reaction to receiving a piece of fruit as a gift is tearing up the internet.The parents of little Aria Mojica, just 2 years old, apparently tried to prank her with what her dad Justice Mojica called "the worst Christmas gift ever" -- a wrapped up banana.But they certainly weren't expecting her reaction.Aria -- who loves bananas -- squealed with joy when she opened it, and she asked her mom to peel it on the spot so she could eat it.The video has gone viral with millions of views online -- including more than 20 million on Twitter -- as one couple is just amazed with how easy it is to please their little girl this holiday season.