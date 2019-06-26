society

Toddler quickly goes from excited to terrified on first roller coaster ride

A 4-year-old's reaction to his first time on a roller coaster quickly goes from excited to terrified.

The video was posted to Instagram on June 16 by the boy's mother, Paula Goodwin after they went to Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina.

She says she wanted to capture Zachary's first time on a roller coaster but wasn't expecting his hilarious reaction to the wild ride.

The video shows the roller coaster of emotions Zachary experienced as the ride dropped 40 feet and reached speeds up to 35 mph.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyamusement rideroller coasteramusement parksociety
SOCIETY
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Housing market sees increase of corporate rentals
Beloved Petaluma sticker factory to shut down tours, retail store
Lyft vs. Uber: How their dockless e-bikes compare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News