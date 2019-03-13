lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $448M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing Saturday night.

The drawing on Wednesday will be worth $448 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
TOP STORIES
Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried about exposure by media
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Trash team helping keep San Francisco streets clean with app
ICE, sheriff call for policy change after SJ mother's brutal murder  
'Full House' fans upset by news of star's alleged involvement in college admissions scheme
Kerr: KD (ankle) practices, 'not ready' for Wed.
Is there a cure for HIV?
Show More
Celebs cheating? How ordinary kids can afford college
Aviation analyst not worried about flying on 737 Max 8 in U.S.
Painted Lady butterflies ready to swarm SoCal
Arrest of suspect in SJ woman's murder prompts ICE debate
College admission coaches, counselors discuss bribery scandal
More TOP STORIES News