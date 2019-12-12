society

Top stories of 2019 on abc7news.com

By and Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The year 2019 is winding down and we're taking a look back at the local stories that caught your attention.

Watch the video above for our Top 7 stories of the year from abc7news.com, or you can take a look at the immersive content below to check out any stories that you might have missed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan mateoeast san joseoaklandsonomageyservillehealdsburgoakland coliseumsocietysharkshidden camerapg&e public safety power shutoffsurveillance camerakincade firecrimepower outagecalifornia public utilities commissionpg&ecellphone distractionsgolden state warriorsmaverickscaught on videocellphonecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
California dioceses expect subpoenas in priest investigation
Sausalito Art Festival put on hold due to unforeseen issues
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
Up to 13 feared dead in volcanic eruption off New Zealand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SamTrans bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Redwood City
Abandoned vehicle triggers crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday
Muni trains to be crowded due to pin issue, report says
New proposals could cut assistance to millions SNAP recipients
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
San Jose calling on community to help solve urgent challenges
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Crowded Muni trains, 3 car crash on Hwy 101, Krispy Kreme offers deal
Trump says Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem' in tweet
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Oakland official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
More TOP STORIES News