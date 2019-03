<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5220198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

An RV parking ban has been approved in Berkeley, new equipment has helped decrease car break-ins at garages in San Francisco, plus, the new spillway at the Oroville Dam could be used next week. Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday.