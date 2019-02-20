SAN FRANCISCO BAY

Trash washing into San Francisco Bay despite efforts to keep it clean

EMBED </>More Videos

Tons of trash are washing into San Francisco Bay, despite the efforts by environmental groups and local governments to keep it out. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tons of trash are washing into San Francisco Bay, despite the efforts by environmental groups and local governments to keep it out.

Dorothy Graham and her friends love strolling the shoreline trail along Damon Slough in Oakland, but taking in the sites is a mixed bag. On any given day the shoreline is lined with ribbons of trash, everything from bottles to plastic bags and more.

RELATED: Thousands of golf balls found off Pebble Beach

"I've seen jackets, clothing and what else? Oh yes, baby stroller," Graham remembers.

"This is usually what we see, a lot of floating plastic, styrofoam," says environmental activist David Lewis, pointing to trash scattered next to the water.

RELATED: Recyclable plastic is ending up in landfills

Lewis is with the environmental group Save The Bay. The group has been tracking the slow progress, since state regulators began ordering Bay Area cities to reduce the amount of trash being swept from city streets into their storm drain systems.

"Each city has their own storm drain system, and most of those go into creeks and the Bay," Lewis explains.

Some progress is being made, but it's uneven.

RELATED: Tens of thousands volunteer in California on Coastal Cleanup Day

Lewis says last week East Palo Alto was taken off the state's trash-offender list after installing capture devices on their storm drains. At the same time regulators cracked down on Caltrans, threatening the agency with fines as high as $25,000 a day for all the trash still blowing off Bay Area freeways. And governments like Oakland and Alameda County are still in the midst of planned improvements, including trash separators and hiring clean up teams.

"We've got to make progress reducing trash. Once it gets into the Bay it's poisoning fish and wildlife," he points out.

Dorothy Graham and others who frequent the shoreline agree that a solution needs to be found, before too much time and trash go by.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysan francisco baytrashocean conservationenvironmentgarbageSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO BAY
Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected
Changes are coming to Embarcadero, SF's waterfront
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
More san francisco bay
SOCIETY
Teen in midst of confrontation at rally sues Washington Post
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend take part in Oakland convention
BART responds to riders' questions and complaints
More Society
Top Stories
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Oakland teachers' bargaining team to meet with district ahead of planned strike
Samsung unveils new foldable phone
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered light showers
Show More
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Victims plead with teenage burglary suspect to go home safely after running away
Westbound Hwy 37 reopens in Novato following closure due to flooding
BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl
American Airlines: No record passenger was on board
More News