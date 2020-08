Travis Air Force base lifts evacuation order after earlier response to LNU Lightning Complex Fire

EMBED >More News Videos As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Travis Air Force base has lifted an evacuation order after shutting down the base out of caution to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano County.Officials say residents can return to the base.In a press release, base leadership, the emergency operations team, and local emergency authorities will continue to actively monitor the threat. At this time there has been no fire-related damage to the installation or military assets.Travis Air Force Base ordered non-mission-essential personnel and their families to evacuate on Wednesday.Some people living East of Travis Air Force base have returned to their homes Thursday afternoon, but much of the surrounding area remains abandoned and smoke-covered.The LNU Lightning Complex is made up of 7 separate fires affecting Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo Counties.