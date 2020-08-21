Travis Air Force base lifts evacuation order after earlier response to LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Officials say residents can return to the base.
RELATED: LNU Complex Lightning fires grow to 131,000 acres in North Bay
In a press release, base leadership, the emergency operations team, and local emergency authorities will continue to actively monitor the threat. At this time there has been no fire-related damage to the installation or military assets.
WATCH: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
Travis Air Force Base ordered non-mission-essential personnel and their families to evacuate on Wednesday.
Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation
Some people living East of Travis Air Force base have returned to their homes Thursday afternoon, but much of the surrounding area remains abandoned and smoke-covered.
The LNU Lightning Complex is made up of 7 separate fires affecting Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo Counties.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health