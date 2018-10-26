Trick and treat yourself at San Francisco’s top-ranked costume purveyors

To help you out, Hoodline rounded up some of San Francisco's most popular Halloween institutions, from full-service costume shops to budget-friendly thrift stores.
Costume Shops
Whatever you're trying to convey, impersonate, or hide with your Halloween getup, one of these popular San Francisco costume suppliers should be able to get you on the right track.
1. SF Party
Photo: SF Party/Yelp
Topping the list is SF Party. Located at 939 Post St. (between Larkin Street and Meacham Place) in Lower Nob Hill, the three-story party supply place is also the highest-rated costume shop in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp.
Masks, wigs, and full costumes are all available here, and Yelpers praise the staff for their help in finding just the right costume or item. In addition to costume supplies, the spot rents party equipment like fog machines.
2. Piedmont Boutique
Photo: G.P./Yelp
Next up is the Upper Haight's Piedmont Boutique, situated at 1452 Haight St. (between Masonic and Ashbury).
With four stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its friendly service and its colorful and offbeat selection of costumes, especially its feather boas, tutus, earrings and more.
3. Fantasy Clothing
Photo: Fantasy Clothing/Yelp
SoMa's Fantasy Clothing, located at 1275 Folsom St., Suite 100 (between Dore and Ninth), is another top choice: its costumes for rent and purchase and the helpful service from its staff have led Yelpers to give the spot 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews.
Thrift Stores
Not finding what you're looking for at local costume shops? Thrift stores are often the best sources for creative (or cash-strapped) costume seekers who are willing to let fate take a hand in their final look.
1. Community Thrift Store
Photo: Stephanie P./Yelp
Topping the list is Community Thrift Store. Located at 623 Valencia St. (between Sycamore and 17th streets) in the Mission, it's the highest rated thrift store in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.
Reviewers love its miscellaneous treasures (like leather jackets and accessories), but be aware: the store does not carry any children's items, and it doesn't have dressing rooms.
2. Mission Thrift
Photo: Diane M./Yelp
Next up is Mission Thrift, situated at 2330 Mission St. (between 19th and 20th streets). With four stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for the great deals on its $1 rack, good organization and wide selection of vintage pieces.
3. Goodwill
Photo: Goodwill/Yelp
Lower Pac Heights's Goodwill branch, located at 1669 Fillmore St. (between Geary and Post), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the thrift store and donation center four stars out of 104 reviews.
This outpost of the charitable chain gets top marks from reviewers for its fashion-forward selection, as well as its spaciousness and good organization, although its prices can be higher than most.