Halloween in CA to look 'different,' trick-or-treating not advised amid COVID-19, officials say

In a statewide briefing on COVID-19, California's Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said trick or treating "is really not advised" under the pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Pleasanton's haunted Halloween theme park to offer drive-thru experience
"We are urging people to be prepared for a different type of Halloween," Ghaly said.
Though going from house to house may be a no-go this year, Ghaly says the preparations leading up to the holiday are encouraged, such as planning and creating a costume.
RELATED: Hershey proposes safe trick-or-treating ideas based on US virus risk
The state recognizes that some local counties are already putting out guidelines and are working to draft statewide guidelines in time for Oct. 31.
In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed talked to Anchor Kristen Sze on ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to get answers on the city's plans for the holiday.
What will Halloween look like in San Francisco this year? Here's what Mayor @LondonBreed had to say about the upcoming holiday: https://t.co/u0kLdVRVJd pic.twitter.com/leFFrN1fY5— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 16, 2020
"I'm not certain if Halloween will be problematic or what kinds of things you can put into place," Breed said. "Parents have come up with some really creative ways to celebrate. It doesn't always have to involve maybe trick-or-treating or some of the traditional things that we've done."
"The more we do, the more we risk getting COVID and the more chances we see the numbers go up, that could delay opening and returning to school. So we got to just be very thoughtful about the decisions that we make, unfortunately," Breed said.
RELATED: Los Angeles eases up on pandemic-driven Halloween guidance over trick-or-treating
The County of Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating last week, but "slightly revised" their decision a day after, "recommending that trick-or-treating not happen this year," said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a public briefing on the virus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
