Halloween in CA to look 'different,' trick-or-treating not advised amid COVID-19, officials say

By Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Halloween is just around the corner and like many holidays this year, it will look very different amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statewide briefing on COVID-19, California's Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said trick or treating "is really not advised" under the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Pleasanton's haunted Halloween theme park to offer drive-thru experience

"We are urging people to be prepared for a different type of Halloween," Ghaly said.

Though going from house to house may be a no-go this year, Ghaly says the preparations leading up to the holiday are encouraged, such as planning and creating a costume.

RELATED: Hershey proposes safe trick-or-treating ideas based on US virus risk

The state recognizes that some local counties are already putting out guidelines and are working to draft statewide guidelines in time for Oct. 31.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed talked to Anchor Kristen Sze on ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to get answers on the city's plans for the holiday.



"I'm not certain if Halloween will be problematic or what kinds of things you can put into place," Breed said. "Parents have come up with some really creative ways to celebrate. It doesn't always have to involve maybe trick-or-treating or some of the traditional things that we've done."

"The more we do, the more we risk getting COVID and the more chances we see the numbers go up, that could delay opening and returning to school. So we got to just be very thoughtful about the decisions that we make, unfortunately," Breed said.

RELATED: Los Angeles eases up on pandemic-driven Halloween guidance over trick-or-treating

The County of Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating last week, but "slightly revised" their decision a day after, "recommending that trick-or-treating not happen this year," said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a public briefing on the virus.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
