Society

Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle

CENTERVILLE, Utah -- Video captures an incredible rescue by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper as he pulled a man from his vehicle and narrowly saved him from an oncoming train.

The incident occurred in Centerville around 6:45 a.m. on October 16th.

According to local reports, Trooper Ruben Correa saw the man's vehicle parked on the tracks and rushed forward to assist the driver, who was unconscious.

Correa pulled the driver out of the vehicle just in time.

The dashcam video, released by the Utah Highway Patrol, shows the pair barely escape the tracks as the oncoming train smashed into the driver's vehicle.

In a press conference later that day, Correa stated that the driver had been suffering from a "possible unknown medical condition".

He said the train had been moving at about "50 to 80 miles per hour" and sent the driver's vehicle flying about "30 feet".

Luckily, neither the driver nor Correa suffered any injuries during the dramatic rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahtrain accidentrescue
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
Calif. Earthquake Early Warning System unveiled
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild SJPD chase on Valentine's Day
Show More
Quake drills taking place on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake
Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak next week
Rat tears into cheese at a supermarket
More TOP STORIES News