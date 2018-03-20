LOTTERY

Truck driver on way to LA wins $750,000 from Scratchers vending machine

EMBED </>More Videos

He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket. (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
CASTAIC, Calif. --
He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket.

A press release from the California Lottery says Cruz Rivas Castro was on his way to the Southland area hauling a truckload of fresh fish for markets located throughout Los Angeles. But before he got to his first delivery, he and his trucking partner stopped along the Grapevine to fuel-up the truck and grab coffee in Castiac.

VIDEO: Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
EMBED More News Videos

A judge ruled Monday that a New Hampshire woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million can keep her identity private, but not her hometown.



Inside the Pilot Travel Center, located at 31642 Castiac Road in Los Angeles County, Castro eyed the California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. There was something about that day that made the Fresno County truck driver feel extra lucky. So, he decided to buy a couple of Mystery Crossword Scratchers.

"Oh my God, I have big money!" Castro would later say in disbelief after he scratched the second ticket inside his truck. His decision to buy two tickets paid off handsomely as he ended up winning the game's top prize of $750,000.

RELATED: How does the Powerball jackpot grow?

Overjoyed, Castro continued down the Grapevine to make all his fish stops on time. On the way home, he stopped at a California Lottery retailer in Madera to scan his winning ticket, just to make sure it wasn't all a dream.

"I'm dreaming now of buying a house and a car," Castro said. "I still can't believe it!"

Click here for a look at more stories about the lottery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterygood newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Lottery responds to allegations of lewd behavior by officials
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket
More lottery
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News