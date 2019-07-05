Society

Critics of President Trump fly peach-shaped balloon over Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The effort to impeach President Trump is bearing fruit, so to speak, in San Francisco.

Critics of the President inflated a giant balloon shaped like a peach, with an "M" on it and flew it Thursday over Fisherman's Wharf.

RELATED: Activists get permit for 'Baby Trump' balloon at July 4th events on National Mall

They want to remove Mr. Trump from office.

"His campaign of disinformation and confusion is beating people down, so our attempt by inflating the giant M-Peach is to say, 'let's win this thing, let's have some humor' because when you're laughing you have a point of view of your own, you're back in power," said Danelle Morton.

Morton says she agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the country is not there yet on impeachment.

She hopes the peach can pump some air into that effort.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoimpeachmentprotestpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Activists get permit for 'Baby Trump' balloon at July 4th events on National Mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News