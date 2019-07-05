Critics of President Trump fly peach-shaped balloon over Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The effort to impeach President Trump is bearing fruit, so to speak, in San Francisco.
Critics of the President inflated a giant balloon shaped like a peach, with an "M" on it and flew it Thursday over Fisherman's Wharf.
They want to remove Mr. Trump from office.
"His campaign of disinformation and confusion is beating people down, so our attempt by inflating the giant M-Peach is to say, 'let's win this thing, let's have some humor' because when you're laughing you have a point of view of your own, you're back in power," said Danelle Morton.
Morton says she agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the country is not there yet on impeachment.
She hopes the peach can pump some air into that effort.
