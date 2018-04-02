SOCIETY

Trump family hosts White House Easter Egg Roll festivities, including bowling

EMBED </>More Videos

See highlights from the 140th White House Easter Egg Roll, the White House's biggest social event of the year. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)

The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll was hosted by first lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump on Monday, with 30,000 guests expected. The first lady announced a new addition to the festivities this year: lawn bowling.

The event, which involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn, is the biggest social event every year for the president's family. The White House announced last week that lawn bowling was the first lady's addition.

PHOTOS: White House Easter Egg Roll 2018


The event also included costumed characters, performances by military bands and an area where children can write letters to troops. Several members of the administration and others were on the list of those who read to children at the reading nook, including the first lady, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthyspringeasterthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trumpdonald trump
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News