Trump Plaza in Atlantic City brought down by implosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10347608" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was overhead as the Trump Plaza casino was brought down by an implosion on Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10347031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The crumbling former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City is coming down on Wednesday. \

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=309844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's yet another blow to Atlantic City's now-fragile economy.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The crumbling former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City came down on Wednesday morning.The remains of the building came crashing to the ground shortly after 9 a.m.Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that Donald Trump, then a real estate developer, attended.It shut down in 2014 and has fallen into disrepair, necessitating its demolition."Take it down!" Wilmington, Delaware resident Steve Bay told our sister station WPVI-TV. "Try and rebuild something new."Bay traveled to the city to witness Wednesday's scheduled implosion.The event also saw some visitors on the iconic boardwalk taking a stroll down memory lane."It was beautiful. It was impactful. It was state of the art, but time just took its toll on it," said Lebanon, Pennsylvania resident Brenda Phillips.The implosion of the once lavish casino and hotel, now just a shell of exposed concrete and plumbing, comes seven years after the Plaza closed its doors.Its destruction also means the end of former President Trump's mark on the city."This is not about Donald Trump. This is not about politics," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.Small said he is focused, however, on the future of this piece of prime real estate, which is still privately owned."Immediately after the implosion, that's where the conversation shifts," Small added.The building's current owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, has not announced future plans for the site.While the usual fanfare of a building implosion will obviously be scaled back in the era of COVID-19, there will still be options for those looking to watch history.A public viewing area for the implosion will be set up at the nearby Bader Field. It will cost $10 per car to park.Some hotels are also offering viewing packages that face Trump Plaza.A lucky few will arguably get the best view at One Atlantic Events."We (have) an unobstructed view of the actual implosion site," said Director and General Manager Elizabeth McGlinn.Because the venue is closed because of COVID, McGlinn offered the space and auctioned 10 prime spots for watching to help benefit the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club.The auction for the seats reportedly raised more than $17,000 for the organization."Everybody is very happy, that is, for the city, the eyesore coming down as well as the opportunity for more growth in the city," said McGlinn.Atlantic City police have announced closures to vehicles and pedestrians in the area of the detonation zone.