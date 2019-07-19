Society

Tuition increase proposed for UC schools

A new proposal could mean higher tuition for incoming students at University of California schools.

The plan was presented at a meeting Thursday and the would increase would apply to incoming freshmen and transfer students. It would freeze tuition at that cost for up to 6 years.

The move is an effort to prevent double-digit increases and would provide more support for students in need, with one-third of every tuition dollar going toward financial aid.
