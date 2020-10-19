Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying face masks

Scott Atlas joined the White House in August as a science adviser.
He had tweeted "Masks work? NO."
The post said widespread use of masks is not supported and was blocked Sunday.
A Twitter spokesperson says the tweet violated a company policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19. In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question. Atlas called Twitter's action censorship.