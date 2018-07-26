Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget

This is Dave. He owns Sunrise Health in Fresno, Ca. Today is his stores 35th anniversary and he was expecting people to come in. He bought cupcakes, soda & decorations and NO ONE showed up. I just got here and he brought everything out to celebrate. Can we get him so recongnition pic.twitter.com/MOSevdzqZE — kayla (@kaylaaa_jackson) July 26, 2018

Update: Dave is so happy we had some friends come over to the shop 💕😭 we are having cupcakes and smelling Essential Oils 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GhjOWyEBoh — kayla (@kaylaaa_jackson) July 26, 2018

Thank you everyone who is calling him 💕😭😭 I've never seen him so happy! pic.twitter.com/97tpH2kyr3 — kayla (@kaylaaa_jackson) July 26, 2018

Last update before Dave closed up tonight: he got multiple calls saying "congrats" on his anniversary.



Then he told my husband and I "I feel so strong now! I wanna stay open for 5 more years! Thank you so much guys"



My heart legit melted!😭



Keep calling and visit his store💚 — kayla (@kaylaaa_jackson) July 26, 2018

