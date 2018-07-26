GOOD NEWS

Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget

Leonard Torres
FRESNO, Calif. --
A community rallied around a Fresno store owner after no one showed up to his store's anniversary thanks to a woman on Twitter.

According to Kayla Jackson on Twitter, the owner of Sunrise Health in Northwest Fresno celebrated the 35th anniversary of his store. He bought cupcakes, soda, and decorations but no one showed up.


Jackson happened to come in and when she showed up and realized this she took to Twitter to help. Jackson's husband works near the man's shop and he is always giving them samples and said, "He's such a sweet old man and people take him for granted."

Jackson posted a photo saying she got some of her friends to come by and celebrate with the man and then posted his number on Twitter and asked people to call him. The calls started coming in to the owner, identified as Dave, congratulating him on his big milestone.



Video posted to Twitter show Dave taking calls with a smile on his face.


Jackson gave one more update before Dave closed up shop saying, "He got multiple calls saying 'congrats' on his anniversary. Then he told my husband and me-- 'I feel so strong now! I wanna stay open for five more years! Thank you so much guys' My heart legit melted!"

Congratulations to Dave on 35 years in Fresno!
