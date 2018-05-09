UC workers strike to end, officials offer 3 percent raise

Striking employees with the University of California are expected to be back on the job Thursday.Union members want higher wages and an end to job outsourcing.A spokesperson for the UC System says the three-day strike will not change its financial situation... adding the unions' salary and benefit demands are excessive.The walkout forced medical centers to close and reschedule thousands of appointments and surgeries.Reports say the Union is demanding 20 percent raise over three years -- the U-C system is offering a three percent annual raise.