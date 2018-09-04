UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank

HOUSTON, Texas --A University of Houston student said he wanted to see more Asian representation in McDonald's ad, so he made it happen by creating a knockoff advertisement and hanging it inside a Pearland restaurant.
Jevh M. says he and a friend went to some pretty great lengths to seeing their faces on the wall of the McDonald's.
Together, they created a pretty realistic ad, had it blown up and then dressed as employees using a McDonald's employee uniform found at a thrift shop.
RELATED: Female Hamburglar's bizarre McDonald's break-in
After hanging the photo, the pair went back and found it was still greeting visitors more than seven weeks later.
Jevh shared how it all went down in a YouTube video posted on Sunday.
No word yet on whether McDonald's will allow the photo to remain on the wall.
For more stories, photos, and video on McDonald's, visit this page.
i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm— JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018