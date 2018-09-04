MCDONALD'S

UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Pearland restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank

HOUSTON, Texas --
A University of Houston student said he wanted to see more Asian representation in McDonald's ad, so he made it happen by creating a knockoff advertisement and hanging it inside a Pearland restaurant.

Jevh M. says he and a friend went to some pretty great lengths to seeing their faces on the wall of the McDonald's.

Together, they created a pretty realistic ad, had it blown up and then dressed as employees using a McDonald's employee uniform found at a thrift shop.

RELATED: Female Hamburglar's bizarre McDonald's break-in

After hanging the photo, the pair went back and found it was still greeting visitors more than seven weeks later.

Jevh shared how it all went down in a YouTube video posted on Sunday.

No word yet on whether McDonald's will allow the photo to remain on the wall.

For more stories, photos, and video on McDonald's, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymcdonald'sadvertisinguniversity of houstonasian americanrestaurantfast food restaurantrestaurantsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MCDONALD'S
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More mcdonald's
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal leaves fiancee's grandmother thrilled
102-year-old takes on San Diego firefighter in ping-pong, dominates
Kaiser workers hold march, rally in Oakland
1 Iraq War Veteran. 1 Bike. 1 Remarkable Journey Of Healing.
More Society
Top Stories
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Palo Alto Airport
A look inside 'Candytopia,' the sweet new museum coming to SF
Vet who suggested Kaepernick kneel reacts to Nike deal
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Bay Area nonprofits thankful for Colin Kaepernick's donations, generosity
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after shooting
Consumers will determine if Nike-Kaepernick deal is a winner or not
Show More
Woman made up kidnapping because she couldn't pay employees, police say
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Colorado River boat crash death toll rises to 2
LA County DA: No charges filed against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson
Amazon is 2nd publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value
More News