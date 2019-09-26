Society

United passenger gets stuck in bathroom on SF bound flight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A flight bound for San Francisco was forced to make an emergency landing after someone got stuck in the bathroom.

Video shot by a passenger shows crews trying to get the door open. The ABC affiliated station in Denver says the United Airlines flight landed there around 7:30 local time Wednesday night.

It took off from Washington D.C.

They report the passenger eventually got out safely.

United was trying to get the plane back in the air promptly.
