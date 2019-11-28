Update: Balloons will fly 'as of now' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

7am UPDATE—As of now the balloons will fly! 👍



SpongeBob Balloon Matrix:

Maximum Wind = 23 mph Sustained, 34 mph Gusts.



Lets hope the wind stays calm at the #macysthanksgivingdayparade pic.twitter.com/Akt2crmTSe — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) November 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5722968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth covered the balloon inflation with the help of two special correspondents - her children Jack and Isabelle.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5720464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On a very blustery Thanksgiving Day in New York City in 1997, the iconic Cat in the Hat balloon got caught up in some strong wind gusts

NEW YORK --As of 7 a.m. EST Thursday, the NYPD says the balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will fly as planned.The agency posted the update in a message on its Twitter account:But the situation remains fluid. Police will continue to monitor wind speed conditions through the morning.The parade steps off at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.Even as the giant character balloons are inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, their fate is still up in the air.Broadway stars, celebrities and various performance groups are gearing up for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, but the big question is if the iconic balloons will be able to fly.The potential for high winds is threatening to ground them, but the ultimate decision will not be made until Thursday morning."Keep the city of New York in your prayers that the wind will stay calm," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday evening.Balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour or if gusts are stronger than 34 miles per hour, and if it is too windy, the balloons will instead be walked through the streets.NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison on Tuesday called it a "game day decision," saying wind speed devices will help determine which balloons can soar at what height.Each of the 16 giant character balloons has a risk profile depending on the size and weight."We have people from all around the world," Harrison said. "Safety is paramount."He added that they'd like to make sure the show can go on in some form despite wind in the forecast.It will be up to the NYPD and Macy's to decide whether the wind is too strong to let the balloons fly."I can tell the peak gusts in an hour, the sustained speed," said Lt. Sean Patterson of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit.Information will be transmitted in real time to Patterson from a network of wind meters along the route.Each balloon will be managed by a sergeant who can order it lowered to the ground, or pulled off the route altogether."We're keeping safety in mind, that's the most important thing and they will ensure a safe parade for everyone." said Lt. Patterson.Macy's issued the following statement about weather-related planning:There have a been a few incidents of balloon mishaps over the years. Back in 1997 on a very blustery Thanksgiving Day morning in New York City, the iconic Cat in the Hat balloon got caught up in some strong wind gusts.The balloon handlers couldn't control it and it blew into a lamppost, injuring four spectators.In 1993, an off-duty police officer was struck after Sonic the Hedgehog hit a light post. The officer's shoulder was broken.There were also injuries from an incident in 2005 in which a huge M&M balloon bounced off a building and hit a light pole, tearing part of the pole down. An 11-year-old girl and her 26-year-old sister suffered chipped teeth and cuts that needed stitches, as well as bruising.After the 1997 and 2005 accidents, the new safety strategies were adopted.Aside from the years the parade was canceled completely due to bad weather, the balloons have only been grounded once -- back in 1971. Officials with the parade made the assessment that it was too dangerous to fly the balloons, even before the city ever placed a rule on the balloons grounding criteria.