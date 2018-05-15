SOCIETY

Upper Haight Seniors welcome cartoonist Trina Robbins

Trina Robbins with Roy Lichtenstein's "Reflections On Minerva," SFMOMA. | Photo: Trina Robbins/Facebook

By Hoodline
This evening at the Park Branch Library, an Upper Haight senior group is hosting a guest lecture by cartoonist Trina Robbins, whose career spans multiple decades.

Cosi Fabian, who organized the event for Haight Ashbury Seniors, said that as a pioneering woman, Robbins "challenged, and changed, our culture."

A Will Eisner Hall of Fame winner, Robbins created the first comic strip to feature an out lesbian and designed the costume for Vampirella in the 1960s. In the 1980s, she worked with Marvel Comics and DC Comics, where she was the first woman to draw for Wonder Woman.

In an interview last year, she told Hoodline that she moved to San Francisco in 1970 after driving cross-country "with a bunch of other cartoonists," a few years after the Summer of Love.

From 6 - 7:30 p.m., Robbins will read from her memoir, "Last Girl Standing," and speak with members of the group. Like all Haight Ashbury Seniors gatherings, the format is an informal, roundtable discussion.

The Haight Ashbury Seniors, which was founded by Fabian two years ago, meets monthly at the Park Branch Library on every third Tuesday. Starting in June, meetings will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News