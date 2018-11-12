UPS

UPS avoids strike with freight workers

UPS has avoided a strike with its freight workers ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

The Teamsters union approved a new five-year deal with the company over the weekend.

The new contract covers 11,600 workers.

UPS, which has not seen a work stoppage in over 20 years, thanked their customers in a statement.

