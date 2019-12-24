Society

New York UPS driver hides Christmas toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard

ORANGE COUNTY, New York -- A UPS driver was caught on camera going above and beyond to ensure a Christmas delivery would not be spoiled for the children inside a home.

The driver dropped off a large toy in Orange County, New York, on Thursday, but the box clearly revealed what was inside.

So the driver leaned it up against the garage door and then moved two large trash bins in front of it before topping it off with cardboard to conceal the present from prying eyes.

The homeowners posted the video on social media with a big thank you to the concerned driver.

That driver said he had no idea he was being recorded, he just wanted to make sure he didn't spoil the Christmas surprise.

"UPS drivers are trained to deliver packages in a way that keeps them out of sight as much as possible," UPS said in a statement. "Sometimes they need to get creative, especially when making deliveries such as this one for the holidays."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countychristmasupsdelivery service
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Pliny the Younger to be sold in bottles
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Show More
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
AccuWeather Christmas Eve forecast: Next storm arrives today
More TOP STORIES News