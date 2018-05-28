EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3450001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Mormon church will completely sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year. The exit comes after Boy Scouts decided in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders and announced last year it would allow girls in the ranks.

A high school valedictorian wouldn't let a ban by his school stop him from sharing his commencement speech.He grabbed a bullhorn and found an audience outside his school in Kentucky. "Sometimes the wisest are the youngest in our lives who haven't been desensitized to the atrocities of our world. Therefore we young people must be the educators," high school valedictorian Christian Bales said.Bales touched on several hot topics, including advocating for stronger gun laws.Holy Cross High School vetoed Bales' speech saying, it was too political and out of line with the teachings of the Catholic Church.