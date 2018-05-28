SOCIETY

Valedictorian gives speech outside using bullhorn after it was barred as too political

A high school valedictorian wouldn't let a ban by his school stop him from sharing his commencement speech, so he took it outside. (KGO-TV)

KENTUCKY (KGO) --
A high school valedictorian wouldn't let a ban by his school stop him from sharing his commencement speech.

He grabbed a bullhorn and found an audience outside his school in Kentucky. "Sometimes the wisest are the youngest in our lives who haven't been desensitized to the atrocities of our world. Therefore we young people must be the educators," high school valedictorian Christian Bales said.

Bales touched on several hot topics, including advocating for stronger gun laws.

Holy Cross High School vetoed Bales' speech saying, it was too political and out of line with the teachings of the Catholic Church.
