KENTUCKY (KGO) --A high school valedictorian wouldn't let a ban by his school stop him from sharing his commencement speech.
He grabbed a bullhorn and found an audience outside his school in Kentucky. "Sometimes the wisest are the youngest in our lives who haven't been desensitized to the atrocities of our world. Therefore we young people must be the educators," high school valedictorian Christian Bales said.
VIDEO: Mormon Church to sever ties with Boy Scouts
Bales touched on several hot topics, including advocating for stronger gun laws.
Holy Cross High School vetoed Bales' speech saying, it was too political and out of line with the teachings of the Catholic Church.