valentine's day

Valentine's Day: A flower's long journey to your special someone

When you stop to smell the roses on Valentine's Day, do you ever wonder how that bouquet gets prepared?

Those flowers make quite a journey to get to your special someone, according to Accuweather.

In fact, United States-based floral companies begin Valentine's Day preparations months in advance.

Flowers, imported from European, African, and South American, can travel thousands of miles to reach consumers.

Colombia is one of the most common rose sources and has shipped more than 4 billion flowers in just a year.

The South American country's climate is considered ideal for growing more than 130,000 different plant species that can be found there.

In order to preserve flowers, they go through a cold chain, which is the process of controlling the temperature of perishable goods from the point of origin to the points of production, distribution and consumption.

Cut flowers are preserved at temperatures between 33 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

If a flower experiences an interruption in the cold during their journey, that can cause up to a 40% loss of vase life, even once their cold climate is restored

Flowers are flown for inspection to Miami -- the central hub for all U.S. floral imports.

It can take up to a day for flowers to clear customs, which can expose them to higher temperatures up to 85 Fahrenheit.

Then, they are sent to warehouses where bouquets are prepped for delivery to supermarkets, online retailers and independent florists.

Flowers are preserved on refrigerated trucks for the remainder of the journey. Eventually, the flowers reach their recipients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaccuweathervalentine's dayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Sassy senior behind legendary San Mateo flower shop busy on Valentine's Day eve
Valentine's Day Dessert Ideas
ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley debuts Valentine's Day song
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union City police to give update on deadly shooting of 2 boys
AccuWeather forecast: Quiet weather pattern to begin the weekend
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Homelessness and street conditions getting worse, SF Chamber poll says
Dry start to 2020 has some in Bay Area worried about drought
Beloved French bulldog stolen from SJ salon
Show More
With Authority: Warriors Get Wiggins, Talking with Tua
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in SoCal
Comedian Jo Koy sells out both nights at SF's Chase Center
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay armed robbery victim speaks out
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
More TOP STORIES News