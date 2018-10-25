The average 1 bedroom 🏡 in SF last month: $3300. Lovell & his wife Paris are @USNavy vets 🇺🇸 fulltime students & work but choose to live in a van 🚐 to save 💵 money. Their message at 5:15/6:15 @abc7newsbayarea 📺 pic.twitter.com/4zSojvV5RL