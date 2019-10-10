PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Vandalism closes Oroville PG&E office as power shutdown frustration mounts

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The PG&E office in Oroville was closed Wednesday due to apparent vandalism, possibly connected to the recent public safety power shutoffs.

A witness told ABC affiliate KRCR-TV, that it appeared someone had thrown eggs at the office sometime on Tuesday evening of Wednesday morning.

Streaks of eggs were clearly visible on the glass front doors and broken egg shells were seen on the sidewalk outside the office.

KRCR says a security guard was posted outside the office on Wednesday morning, but PG&E would not confirm if they were increasing security at the offices.

This comes as public frustration mounts about the utility's plan to shutdown power to millions of Californians in an effort to prevent wildfires.

Nearly 1,400 customers in Oroville were without power Wednesday as a result of the shutdown.

This is not the only incident where PG&E appears to have been targeted.

RELATED: CHP: PG&E truck shot at on I-5 near Colusa County

The California Highway Patrol says someone shot out the window of a PG&E pick-up truck Tuesday evening along Interstate 5 near Maxwell, California.

The worker who was driving the truck was not hurt, but investigators are searching for the person responsible.
