Veteran to hike 600 miles to raise suicide awareness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- John Preston is musician, firefighter and veteran who is using his resources to raise awareness for suicide.Ahead of an upcoming journey to walk from the Bay Area to San Diego, Preston speaks to ABC7 News' Larry Beil about his hopes for the 600-mile hike.He is partnering with SRE Studios and Veteran Powered Films to film the 26 days of walking 22 miles. The goal of the hike is to help veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress and depression to let them know their lives matter.In the interview, Preston also shares his personal experience with suicide and how he's been using music to pay tribute to his brother, a Marine Corps veteran who died by suicide.You can find more information about his organization and the upcoming documentary