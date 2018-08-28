ROBIN WILLIAMS

Watchful eyes of Robin Williams grace Market Street

The vibrant life and personality of Robin Williams can never be replaced or replicated, but this mural, erected in San Francisco on Market Street comes close to capturing the essence of an unforgettable comedic mind and all around inspirational figure.

The mural, located on Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, shows only part of Williams' face, focusing on his eyes. His gaze casts a knowing glance on the pavement.

An artist from Argentina spent six days on the mural and finished the vibrant piece on Sunday.

He says he picks subjects important to the community the work is for.

Williams lived in the Bay Area as a teen and began his comedy career here.

He died in 2014 after struggling with depression and addiction.

