VIDEO: Hundreds turn out for Breonna Taylor protests, rallies throughout the Bay Area

Here's are some rallies that were organized Wednesday across the Bay Area:

The Mission. Lake Merritt. #Oakland City Hall. #Hayward City Hall. #SanJose City Hall. The Airports and bridges tomorrow. And all this just got organized in the last 30 minutes. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/DY37R3fXDk — Oakland Photo Vault (@BlackKangoPhoto) September 23, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Several Bay Area rallies took place Wednesday following the Kentucky grand jury decision that has brought no criminal charges against Louisville police directly related to the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.From Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose, hundreds of people filled the streets.There were chants:"What do we want? - Justice!""And when do we want it? - Now!"These calls for justice after the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor's neighbors' homes. Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who bursted into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. Protesters began marching in Louisville immediately after the charges were announced. Many people were expressing anger and frustration that the grand jury did not do more.