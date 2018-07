EMBED >More News Videos "To all who come to this happy place: welcome." - Walt Disney, July 17, 1955 at the opening dedication of Disneyland.

Happy birthday, Disneyland!The theme park opened on this day 63 years ago.Disneyland held Tuesday's celebration on Main Street USA.When the park opened on July 17, 1955, it had just 18 attractions. Now, with two theme parks, it has nearly 100 attractions.