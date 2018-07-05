ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: Flower Piano returns to San Francisco's Botanical Garden

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco's Botanical Garden is back for its fourth year. Here is a look at last year's magical event. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Botanical Garden will become more magical over the next week and a half. Flower Piano kicked off on Thursday for the fourth straight year.

Twelve pianos are nestled throughout the garden's 55 acres in Golden Gate Park for anyone to play.

Admission is free for members and San Francisco residents. It costs $8 for non-residents.

EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco's Botanical Garden will become more magical over the next week and a half. Flower Piano kicked off on Thursday for the third straight year.


The pianos are available to play every day between July 5 to July 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, the magic will expand into the night for three evenings (July 12-14), with an expanded ticketed program that includes special performances.

Click here to get tickets to NightGarden Piano. And click here to make a donation to the San Francisco Botanical Gardens

Click here for more information about Flower Piano.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypianolive musicmusicdistractionwhere you livebay area eventsgardeningabc7 originalsGolden Gate ParkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Why 8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture
VIDEO: Vacaville police race to evacuate shelter animals as wildfire rages nearby
Searching for the American Dream with 2 Elvis impersonators on Hollywood Boulevard
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
A look back at Barry Bonds' stellar yet controversial career
More abc7 originals
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News