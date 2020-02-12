Society

VIDEO: High School basketball player displays amazing sportsmanship in boys varsity game in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In a boys varsity basketball game between American High School of Fremont and James Logan High School of Union City, one high school player showed great sportsmanship when he passed the ball to his opponent during the last moments of the game.

American High School was down 30 points with 10 seconds left and Uriel Rodrigez, #14 from American High School who does not get much playing time, asked if he could shoot a basket. Brahjon Thompson, #0 from James Logan High, gave Rodriguez the ball and he was able to make the last shot of the night for senior night.

In the end, both teams celebrated together as if they both won!

Watch the video above to see the full video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfremonthigh schoolviral videobasketballsportsviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF city attorney subpoenas 8 organizations in public corruption investigation
Proposal would reimburse SF car break-in victims for shattered glass
SFO's SkyTerrace observation deck opens Friday
5 test negative for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Show More
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News