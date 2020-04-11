Coronavirus California

Video: Man on horseback, wearing welding mask orders from South Bay Taco Bell drive-thru

MORGAN HILL (KGO) -- Sometimes you do what you gotta do!

That was the case for a Morgan Hill man who was caught on camera riding a horse through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

In the video sent in by an ABC7 News viewer, the man can be seen wearing a welding mask while sitting on top of his trusty steed in the fast-food restaurant's drive-thru.

If you're wondering if this South Bay cowboy was served? The answer is yes!

