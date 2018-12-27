FEEL GOOD

VIDEO: Baseball pitching prospect delivers heartfelt letter to pay off parents' debt for Christmas

Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Brady Singer delivered a heartfelt letter to his parents to tell them he was paying off their debt for Christmas.

By ABC7.com staff
When the Kansas City Royals drafted pitching prospect Brady Singer this summer, the 18th pick knew how he wanted to spend part of his $4 million signing bonus.

He waited until Christmas to surprise his parents with a special gift.

Video shows his tearful mother reading a letter from Brady explaining that he was paying off all of their debt as a thank you for all the support they showed to him growing up and playing baseball.

Singer's pay it forward gesture made it one Christmas his parents will never forget.
