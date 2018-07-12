SOCIETY

Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
Video of a black man being singled out for interrogation at an Indianapolis apartment swimming pool has gone viral.

It's the latest video in the past several weeks of black people being questioned about whether or not they belong at a swimming pool.

In this latest incident, 23-year-old Shayne Holland is being questioned by a female police officer at the River Crossing at Keystone Apartments while sitting on a pool lounger.

RELATED: Permit Patty who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business

He said his property manager, who he knows well, was called over to discuss the problem but he was still asked to leave the pool area.

He recorded the incident and shared it on his Twitter page.

Holland, who shows his apartment key to the officer and manager, is heard asking, "Why do I have to leave my pool?"

The company that manages the apartments told the Indianapolis Star newspaper that the apartment manager has been put on leave in the wake of the video.

For more recent viral videos, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingu.s. & worldswimmingpoolracismviral videocaught on videoIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News