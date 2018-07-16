SOCIETY

Video shows alleged hate group arguing with patrons of SoCal bar

EMBED </>More Videos

An argument broke out between patrons of the "The Griffin" and members of what some are calling a white supremacist group. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES --
There are growing calls to boycott a popular Atwater Village bar following a conflict that was caught on camera Saturday night.

An argument broke out between patrons of the "The Griffin" and members of what some are calling a white supremacist group.

The video shows members of "The Proud Boys" wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.

The owners of the Los Feliz Boulevard establishment responded, saying they do not support any Nazi or white supremacist groups.

For more on recent viral videos, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhate speechwhite supremacistsbarboycottviral videou.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
BART: Elevator attendant pilot program extended
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
VIDEO: Disneyland celebrates 63rd birthday
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
More Society
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News